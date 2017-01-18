News
Governor LePage and First Lady have weight-loss surgery at CMMC
“I really feel like I’m getting my life back.” —First Lady Ann LePage
By Peter A. Steele
Governor Paul R. LePage made news last week when he announced he had undergone bariatric surgery to lose weight and improve his health, but he was not alone. His wife, First Lady Ann LePage, also had the weight-loss surgery.
The Maine media and people at public events had been speculating for months about the Governor’s noticeable weight loss. Was he on some kind of crash diet? Had he turned into a triathlete? Did he put a treadmill in his office to use while poring over legislation, budgets and vetoes? More importantly, was he sick?
Dr. Loggins brings expertise, awareness to America’s obesity epidemic
By Peter A. Steele
When administrators at Central Maine Medical Center decided to create the Maine’s premier weight-loss program, they searched the for the best baritatric suregeon in the country. They chose Jamie Loggins, M.D.
A former U.S. Army surgeon who is an expert at robotic and laparoscopic surgery, Dr. Loggins is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University who earned his medical degree at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. He had been working on a fellowship in minimally invasive and robotic surgery at University of California at Davis in Sacramento, Calif. when he got the call from CMMC.
Although he had never considered coming to Maine, Dr. Loggins jumped at the tremendous opportunity to create a bariatric program from the ground up. He hired the staff, designed the facilities and purchased state-of-the-art equipment. “I would do a surgery, then put on a hard hat and go supervise the construction,” he said.
Governor’s Address: The Story You Will Not Hear in the Media about the Budget
In 2002 when Governor Angus King left office the State was seeing red—big time. He left a billion-dollar structural deficit for the next administration. Today, all of that is nearly eliminated.
Dear Maine Taxpayer,
Mainers who rack up debt and fail to pay it are adversely affected with poor credit scores and sometimes sued for payment. This impacts their ability to buy a car, apply for a loan or a mortgage, and it can even prevent them from renting an apartment.
Interest rates will also be very high for someone with bad credit. High debt can also harm a state’s credit rating, so it’s important to maintain fiscal responsibility in state government.
Only Steps Forward: We must encourage real estate investment in Auburn
By Jonathan P. LaBonté
Mayor of Auburn
In the next month, movement will begin on developing the 2017-18 city budget. As I highlighted last week, there are already some challenges we will face with growing expenses from other areas of the city and likely more that we have yet to be briefed up.
And while cutting expenses and prioritizing spending will be central to this budget, we cannot lose focus on a key way to hold the line on taxes and reduce them over time: economic growth.
There are lots of ways to measure economic growth; well-compensated consultants and “experts” will happily provide presentation upon presentation about what it means and how you do it. Are you focusing on job creation, on growing wages, on companies relocating or expanding in your city?
Enough is Enough: Legislation is aimed at improving the livability of Lewiston
By Robert E. Macdonald
Mayor of Lewiston
Over the past five years, Lewiston’s third-floor staff has done yeoman’s work in cleaning up and slowly moving Lewiston forward. Our code department has done a great job in accelerating the removal of blighted and dangerous buildings from our landscape.
These buildings served as urban fire loads that in the past have contributed to major destructive fires, resulting in injuries and property destruction. Worse, it placed residents in constant fear of their safety. This was unacceptable, and our staff has worked hard to greatly reduce these fears.
Helping the animals
Evan Greaton, a sixth-grade student at Geiger Elementary School in Lewiston, recently presented the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society with special holiday donations for the animals, which he asked for this year in lieu of Christmas gifts. Friends and family members generously donated pet food, treats and toys, all of which will help care for the thousands of unwanted animals the Humane Society helps each year. For more information about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal call, 783-2311 or see www.SavingPetsInMaine.org.
Boetcher updates Optimist Club on changes at Lost Valley
Optimist Club members Sabrina Best and Jason Hanken of the Auburn and Lewiston Recreation Departments present guest speaker Tad Boetcher of Lost Valley Ski Area a copy of the Optimist Creed. Boetcher updated the club on the new features of the Lost Valley Complex, including a tubing run, cross country and snow shoeing trails, new snow making capabilities and chair lift updates. For more information, see the Lost Valley website at www.lostvalleyski.com.
Kate Preston, RN receives DAISY Award
Registered nurse Kate Preston has been recognized by Central Maine Medical Center as a DAISY Award recipient. The award is sponsored by the DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who in their work consistently demonstrate the attributes of a nursing profession role model. These include compassion, critical thinking, passion for life, patient- and family-focused care, patient advocacy, and support of fellow healthcare team members. Preston works in the Special Delivery Family Birthing Center, located on the third floor of the Chalke (formerly Memorial) Wing. She was nominated for the award by the family of a patient in her care.
Deputy City Administrator to retire June 30
After 18 years with the City of Lewiston, Deputy City Administrator Phil Nadeau has announced his impending retirement, effective June 30. Following a total of 23 years in public administration, Nadeau recently submitted his letter of resignation and shared the news with municipal employees. He looks forward to spending more time with his family.
“Phil Nadeau is a class act,” said Mayor Robert E. Macdonald. “While I understand his decision, this is a tremendous loss for the City of Lewiston. He has given his heart and soul during his service with city government, and we have all benefitted from his expertise and insight.”