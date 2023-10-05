2023 CM Athletics Hall of Fame class announced

AUBURN, ME (September 29, 2023) — Athletic Director, Dave Gonyea, is pleased to announce the 2023 inductees to the CM Athletics Hall of Fame. The former student-athletes will be recognized in a special ceremony on Friday, October 20th at the Spring Meadow Golf Club in Gray. This event will kick-off Alumni Weekend at the college. Tickets for the ceremony are available for inductees, friends, and families of CM Athletics as well as the general public. Tickets, which include dinner, are $50 per person and must be purchased at the CM Athletics website.

Alumni Weekend Schedule:

Friday, 10/20: 5pm social hour, 6pm dinner with ceremony to follow (Spring Meadow Golf Club)

Saturday, 10/21: 2pm Women’s Basketball Alumni Game | 4pm Men’s Basketball Alumni Game (Central Maine Community College, Kirk Hall)

Inductees:

Nick Hinkley, Men’s Basketball: Hinkley played Men’s Basketball between 2010 and 2012 and was recongized as YSCC All-Conference.

Lynn Girouard, Women’s Basketball: Girouard played four seasons for the Mustangs, earning 1st Team All-American and All-Conference honors each year. Her teams won four straight conference regular season and tournament championships. Lynn has been inducted to the Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame and the USCAA Hall of Fame. She holds the CMCC Women’s Basketball records for points in a career (1,682), points in a season (648), points in a game (45), and points per game in a season (22.3).

Dan Coleman, Baseball/Men’s Basketball: Coleman participated in Baseball and Men’s basketball between 1995 and 1998. He was recognized as an All-American for baseball.

Greg Hird, Baseball: Hird played Baseball between 2003 and 2005 and was recognized as YSCC All-Conference.

Rob Skinner, Men’s Basketball: Skinner played two seasons for the Mustangs, earning USCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors as a freshman, and 2nd Team All-American honors as a sophomore. He was also named YSCC All-Conference.

Chris Turcotte, Men’s Soccer: Turcotte played from 1997-1999 and was named All-Conference in both the Maine Small College Conference and a Northern New England Small College Conference.

Chris Brackett, Men’s Basketball: Brackett played Men’s Basketball between 2002-2005 and was recognized as YSCC All-Conference.

Gabbrielle Foy, Women’s Basketball: Foy played two years for the Mustangs, earning USCAA 2nd Team All-American honors as a freshman and USCAA 1st Team All-American honors as a sophomore. Gabby was named YSCC All-Conference in both seasons, and helped lead the Mustangs to an appearance in 2014 USCAA National Championship game – the first in program history. She was also a 1,000 point scorer and was named the 2014 YSCC Tournament Best Offensive Player.