Androscoggin celebrates 20th anniversary of autumn gala

LEWISTON, ME (September 29, 2023) — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice marked a significant milestone as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their annual Autumn Night Out Gala. This year’s event, held on September 8th at the enchanting Poland Spring Resort, transported attendees to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, making it a night to remember.

The Autumn Night Out gala has long been a beacon of hope and support for Androscoggin’s mission to provide exceptional home healthcare and hospice services to the community. This year’s event not only celebrated two decades of commitment but also exceeded all expectations in terms of fundraising.

The Las Vegas-themed gala drew attendees from all corners of the community, including dedicated supporters, local businesses and healthcare professionals. Guests were treated to an evening of entertainment and fine dining, all while raising vital funds to support Androscoggin’s crucial work.

With the generous contributions and unwavering support of the attendees, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice proudly announced that a remarkable $150,000 was raised during the event. This impressive sum will enable Androscoggin to continue their mission of providing compassionate care and support to patients and families in need throughout the region.

“As a Maine non-profit organization, by definition and by mission, Androscoggin is about service to the community, delivering health care at home – wherever that may be – regardless of ability to pay. As such, last year we provided over $1.65 million dollars in free care, which would not have been possible without the support of the community in fundraising events like Autumn Night Out. Year after year I have been humbled by the outpouring of financial support for our mission, and this year’s event again demonstrated the power of community. ” said Ken Albert, President & CEO of the organization.

Lori Voornas, a beloved figure in our community, served as the emcee for the evening, adding her signature charm and enthusiasm to the event.

The success of the 20th Annual Autumn Night Out Gala reaffirms Androscoggin’s commitment to serving the community and ensuring that compassionate care remains accessible to all. Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice extends heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, donors, and attendees who made this event possible.

For more information or any inquiries about the event, please contact Elif Mogensen at elif.mogensen@androscoggin.org.