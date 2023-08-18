Agren celebrates groundbreaking in Auburn 

AUBURN, ME (August 11, 2023) — Agren Appliance, a leading name in Maine’s retail industry, broke ground on their cutting-edge distribution center in Auburn on July 17th. This milestone event paves the way for enhanced delivery services, operational efficiency, and continued commitment to customer satisfaction.

The new distribution center will serve as a hub for Agren’s delivery, service, and installation operations, boasting a skilled workforce of over 60 dedicated employees and a fleet of more than 50 vehicles. This strategic expansion enables the company to scale up its purchasing capabilities, ensuring the ability to match competitive box store pricing without compromising product quality or service excellence.

Spanning an impressive 51k square feet and occupying a sprawling 12-acre corporate campus, the warehouse signifies Agren’s dedication to meeting customer demands swiftly and effectively. Conveniently located just off the I-95 exit in Auburn, adjacent to the company’s official headquarters, the center’s strategic positioning further enhances the company’s logistical advantages.

“Breaking ground on our distribution center in Auburn is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency,” said CEO Jason Agren. “This milestone empowers us to deliver unmatched service while matching competitive pricing and maintaining top-notch quality. We anticipate a big positive impact on our community and the retail sector as a whole.”

The ambitious project represents Agren’s most significant financial commitment to date, with an estimated investment of approximately $9.5 million for its successful completion. The company is eager to bring this vision to life and looks forward to its positive impact on the local economy.

As construction commences, Agren is unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest quality and environmental sustainability standards throughout the process. The distribution center is anticipated to be fully operational by 2024.