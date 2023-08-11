Catch a ride at Great Falls Balloon Festival

Balloon rides are available for 6 launches throughout the weekend. Morning flights launch at 6 a.m. and evening flights lift off at 6 p.m.

All balloon rides are free-flying and go where the wind takes them. Balloons range in size—from 2 to 10 passengers. Whatever the size of your group, we can find a balloon to fit your needs. At the end of each balloon ride, there will be a champagne toast to celebrate your adventure.

The earlier you book, the better the selection.

Availability

Friday, August 18, 2023 (morning *limited availability* and evening launch)

Saturday, August 19 2023 (morning and evening launch)

Sunday, August 20, 2023 (morning and evening launch)

Cost

$250 / person

All purchases must be prepaid with either a check or a credit card, we can also send you an invoice via email after you send in your form where you can pay securely online. (see Ride Application).

Passenger Ride Application Form can be accessed at https://greatfallsballoonfestival.org/hot-air-balloon-rides/

Ticket Delivery

All tickets will be mailed out prior to Monday, August 15, 2023. If tickets are purchased on or after August 15, 2023, tickets will be available on the day of your flight. Please refer to your email confirmation for time, location and pick up information.

If traveling and you have not received your tickets in the mail, replacements will be issued during flight registration per your confirmation email.

Questions? Contact: Rides@GreatFallsBalloonFestival.org

We hope to see you at the festival and that you will join in on the fun and excitement of taking a hot air balloon ride!