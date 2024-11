AUBURN, ME — The Auburn Art Club will hold its Scholarship Auction at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at Sacred Heart Church on Western Avenue in Auburn. Members are asked to bring their items to be auctioned by 1:30 in order to give members time to look over the items to be auctioned as well as time to look over raffle items. Members are encouraged to invite relatives, neighbors, and friends.