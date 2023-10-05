Blessing of animals to honor sacredness of all life

AUBURN, ME (September 29, 2023) — The First Universalist Church of Auburn will celebrate a “Blessing of the Animals” on Oct. 8, during Sunday worship service. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will bless animal companions.

The ceremony is both a recognition of St. Francis’ Feast Day and the seventh principle of Unitarian Universalism: “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence, of which we are a part.” Blessing the animals reflects a commitment to honor the sacredness of all life.

Companion animals who are vaccinated and comfortable in crowds are welcome. Participants should make sure animals are secured, either on a leash or in a carrier, for their safety. Arrive a bit early, so we can gather before the service. Photos of your animal companions or stuffed animals will also be acknowledged and blessed.

This ceremony will be held at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, located at 169 Pleasant St. Enter on Spring, St., across from Dairy Joy. Parking; accessible. FMI 783-0461 or www.auburnuu.org.