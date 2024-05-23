Androscoggin rebrands, changes name to Andwell Health Partners

LEWISTON, ME – Maine’s largest independent, nonprofit home healthcare and care management organization has rebranded to Andwell Health Partners.

Founded in 1966, Andwell Health Partners (now formerly known as Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice) started as a home health provider serving the Androscoggin County region. Over its decades-long history, it has expanded throughout the state, in all sixteen counties, with services that include in-home hospice care, Maine’s first inpatient hospice facility, the Maine Center for Palliative Medicine, and most recently, community and behavioral health, mobile wound care, in-home care giving, private-duty nursing, therapy care, and maternal and child health.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, we realized that the name Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice no longer accurately reflected who we are, where we are going, and who we serve,” says Andwell board chair Debra Fournier. The new name, Andwell Health Partners, better encompasses everything the organization does. “We’re now the largest independent, nonprofit, home and community-based healthcare organization in Maine,” Fournier says.

The word Andwell is an amalgamation of the organization’s history, mission, and services: “And” honors the Androscoggin County roots, “well” celebrates the focus on health and wellness, and “dwell” highlights the care delivery system of in-home health. The second part of the name, Health Partners, represents the organization’s mission to be a trusted partner to its patients and clients, with a focus on wellness, not illness. And it also serves as health partner to other healthcare organizations who refer to and depend on Andwell. “We collaborate with hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations,” says Andwell president and CEO Ken Albert. “We’re proud they choose us time and again as their preferred partner for home and community-based health care. We take this trust and responsibility seriously.”

“We are proud of our important place on the healthcare continuum, and we know that Andwell Health Partners reflects our true evolution and vision,” says Albert. “Our name may have changed, but our heart hasn’t. We are still the same great people, and we are still committed to enhancing quality of life by providing innovative and compassionate health care for all. We want to serve as your partner in health for life.”