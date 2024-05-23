National award-winning author to visit Lewiston Public Library

LEWISTON, ME — Lewiston Public Library (LPL) will be hosting National Book Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson for a public event on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 5:30PM, as part of a national tour in support of her new book, Remember Us. Woodson will be joined in conversation with Director and Founder of Diverse BookFinder, Dr. Krista Aronson. The event is offered in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council (MHC), a statewide non-profit organization and Maine’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Woodson’s new book, Remember Us, is a beautiful, lyrical novel inspired by her own childhood in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. Capturing a transformative summer in the life of a twelve-year-old girl as she watches much of her world change, its powerful story delves deeply into life’s burning questions about time, memory, and what we take with us into the future.

The public event will take place in Lewiston Public Library’s Callahan Hall on the third floor. Admission is free.

About Jacqueline Woodson

Jacqueline Woodson (jacquelinewoodson.com) is the author of more than thirty books for young people and adults including Another Brooklyn, Red At The Bone and The Day You Begin. She received a 2023 Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, a 2023 E. B. White Award, a 2020 MacArthur Fellowship, the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award, the 2018 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, and the 2018 Children’s Literature Legacy Award, and was the 2018–2019 National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. Her New York Times bestselling memoir, Brown Girl Dreaming, won the National Book Award, the Coretta Scott King Award, a Newbery Honor, and the NAACP Image Award. Her books for young readers include Coretta Scott King Award and NAACP Image Award winner Before the Ever After, New York Times bestsellers The Day You Begin and Harbor Me, Newbery Honor winners Feathers, Show Way, and After Tupac and D Foster, and Each Kindness. In 2018, she founded BALDWIN FOR THE ARTS (https://baldwinforthearts.org), a residency serving writers, composers, interdisciplinary, and visual artists of the Global Majority. Her most recent novel, Remember Us, is set in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.