Androscoggin’s 20th Annual Autumn Night Out Grand Gala

LEWISTON, ME (August 4, 2023) — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is proud to invite the community to join them for a night of celebration and support at the 20th Annual Autumn Night Out benefit, taking place on Friday, September 8th, at 5:00 pm at the picturesque Poland Spring Resort.

This year’s Autumn Night Out promises to be a truly unforgettable experience, as guests come in honor of two decades of compassion and care provided by Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice. The event will feature an array of delicious foods and entertainment set to the sounds of live jazz music and culminating with a mesmerizing fireworks display.

Adding to the excitement, the event will be hosted by none other than the beloved 94.9 WHOM’s radio personality, Lori Voornas, who will be the Emcee for the evening.

The proceeds from this year’s Autumn Night Out will contribute to the provision of essential end-of-life care for hospice patients and their families. By attending this event, guests will play a crucial role in ensuring compassionate and dignified care for all patients in need. Last year alone, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice provided more than $1.65 million in charity care, thanks to the generous support of the community.

As part of the 20th-year celebration, Androscoggin is proud to support its unique “Life Happens” program. This initiative, driven by clinicians and providers across the organization, focuses on enhancing the quality of life for patients beyond medical care. The program encompasses little essentials, thoughtful gestures of kindness, and the removal of stressors to bring comfort and solace during vulnerable times.

Tickets for Androscoggin’s 20th Annual Autumn Night Out are now available for purchase at androscoggin.org/get-involved/ano/. Attendees will not only enjoy an enchanting evening but also contribute to a noble cause that touches the lives of countless individuals and families throughout the state of Maine.

For more information or any inquiries about the event, please contact Elif Mogensen at elif.mogensen@androscoggin.org.