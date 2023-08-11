City of Lewiston Seeks to Fill 11 Committee Vacancies 

LEWISTON, ME (August 4, 2023)–Mayor Carl L. Sheline and City Council members are seeking local citizens to fill 11 volunteer positions on several city board and committees. Applications are requested to be submitted by August 11 at 9 AM; however, applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

The following city boards and committees have current openings:

Board of Appeals – The Board of Appeals is charged with hearing citizen appeals regarding orders, rules or failures of certain municipal entities to act relating to the zoning and land use code, building code, property maintenance code, fire prevention codes, etc.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Review Committee – The CDBG applicants must be residents of Census Tracks 201-204 (downtown area).The Community Development Block Grant Review Committee assists the City of Lewiston in developing specific goals and objectives for the CDBG Consolidated Plan, which is updated every five years, and to annually review and score CDBG funding requests in order to make a recommendation to the City Council as to how CDBG funds should be invested each year to best meet plan goals.

Historic Preservation Review Board – The Historic Preservation Review Board works with city staff to preserve, protect and enhance buildings and areas which represent or reflect distinctive and important elements of the city’s architectural, archaeological, cultural, social, economic, ethnic and political history. The board works to safeguard the city’s historic and cultural heritage and to provide procedures for local review of changes to significant structures and of new construction, reconstruction, building alternation and demolition within designated historic districts.

Housing Committee – The Housing Committee has two dedicated open seats – one opening for a financial institution rep and another for the owner of a multi-unit property. The Housing Committee is charged with advising the City Council on the full range of housing issues facing the community with the goal of ensuring the quality and safety of the city’s residential housing stock, expanding the diversity of housing options and types, and providing safe and healthy housing alternatives for current and future residents of every socioeconomic status.

Lewiston Auburn Transit Committee – The Lewiston Auburn Transit Committee’s charge is to establish, maintain and implement a short and long-range bus transit development program; apply for, receive and administer Federal and State grants-in-aid for mass transit on behalf of the Cities of Lewiston and Auburn; and provide adequate and efficient bus mass transit for the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Library Board of Trustees – The Trustees shall act in an advisory capacity for the purpose of providing assistance to other municipal officials charged with the responsibility of furnishing quality public library service. The Trustees shall work to identify and promote general library objectives; establish the character and quality of books and other materials to be contained in the library collection; promote cooperation with other libraries; provide effective programs and services to schools and other groups who use library services; and establish and support cultural programs sponsored by the library.

Senior Advisory Council – The Senior Advisory Council vacant seat is for a Ward 5 resident. The Lewiston Senior Advisory Council (LSAC) serves as an advisory council to the Lewiston City Council in regard to community issues affecting senior citizens and shall serve as a liaison between the senior citizens of the community and the city. The LSAC shall also enable seniors to send and receive recommendations from the City Council for consideration, to work toward goals that empower the community’s senior population, and to undertake service projects that enhance the community.

For full descriptions and information: www.lewistonmaine.gov/boardsandcommittees

There are two ways to apply, either in person or online. To apply in person, individuals may visit the City Clerk’s Department at Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine Street – 2nd floor, weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4 PM. An online application may be completed at www.lewistonmaine.gov/boardservice at any time.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at (207) 513-3124 with any questions.