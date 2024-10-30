Final performances of musical ‘1776’ this weekend at CLT                          

AUBURN, ME – The musical “1776” continues this weekend at the Community Little Theatre (CLT) in Auburn. Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “1776” tells the story of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and others as they fight for independence against a deadlocked Continental Congress in a musical that is by turns witty, wise, entertaining, and even suspenseful. Performances of “1776” will start at 7:30 p.m. on October 31, November 1 and 2. The Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on November 3 will be the final performance. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors/students, and $17 for children aged 13 and under. Tickets are available online at laclt.com or may be purchased at the door. All performances will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn.

Four members of the Continental Congress are pictured here in a scene from CLT’s “1776.” From left are Nicole Emery as Joseph Hewes of North Carolina, Duane Glover as Stephen Hopkins of Rhode Island, Tony Morin as John Hancock, and Glenn Davis as Richard Henry Lee of Virginia. Final performances of the show will be held this weekend.