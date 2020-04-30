Auburn’s Storywalk celebrate Earth Day 2020

The City of Auburn is pleased to announce the Riverwalk Storywalk for April 2020: “Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day!” Stroll along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk and learn a few tips on simple ways to live green.

If you have an idea for a future Storywalk theme or would like to have your work showcased in the displays during L/A Arts Last Friday Art Walk between May and September, please reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director at sbest@auburnmaine.gov or 333-6611.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the delightful new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park. They showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take a monthly stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays, which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.