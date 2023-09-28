Band to perform 1950s to ’60s music at Franco Center

LEWISTON, ME (September 22, 2023)–With much excitement from staff, the Franco Center has announced that Davidson County Line will perform 1950s to ’60s music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Davidson County Line is a three-piece band established in 2015 from Central Maine. They perform a mix of rockabilly, blues, rock, and country music. All members have over 30 years of experience and the mix of music is a “crowd pleaser,” according to Jake Hodgkin, Franco Center production manager.

The various musical hits they play are by Johnny Cash, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, and many more from the 1950s and ‘60s. Davidson County Line performs on diverse stages including cruise lines, casinos, antique car shows, and county fairs in Maine, Massachusetts, and New York.

Members of Davidson County Line include Nashville recording artist on guitar and vocals “Eddie” Jones who began playing violin, mandolin, and banjo at age six in Nashville. He started performing at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium from an early age. Jones was one of Nashville’s youngest mandolin players. He soon began playing both guitar and bass and has been performing professionally for more than 40 years with a number of well-known artists. He worked as a studio session player in Nashville and is considered a “Guitar Slinger.” Jones relocated to Maine in 2010. His natural southern drawl enhances his ability to sing the songs of his second cousin, Johnny Cash.

Marty Lang on guitar joined the lineup in 2019. His musical career began in 1971 playing guitar for The Country Squires, performing at weddings, and at various venues in Maine. Lang had the honor of performing with Dick Curless at a benefit. In 1979, Lang performed with the Country Troubadours, and the band won the title as the number one country band in Maine. After time spent in the United States Navy, he joined several bands, while attaining his associate degree in music at the University of Maine in Augusta. From there, Lang furthered his studies at the University of Maine at Gorham, studying classical music. Lang has a studio in his home where he produces music.

“Bub” Lynch on drums joined Jones and Lang in the spring of 2023 and is a welcomed asset to the lineup. Lynch began playing drums in 1970 while attending college at State University of New York, SUNY Potsdam. He relocated to Maine in 1976 and performed with several different groups. Lynch had the amazing opportunity to perform in the warm-up band for the legendary Buddy Guy. Lynch has also performed and won in the Road to Memphis Challenge in 2000 with Blue Steel Express, 2011 with Zac Pomerleau Blues Band, and again in 2018 performing with Matt and the Barnburners. Lynch continues to perform in several bands in the Northeast.

Music by Davidson County Line can be heard at this link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/ibY4Wgyxgdw12sGE6

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door day of show and can be purchased through the Franco Center’s box office in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays or call 207-689-2000. Ticket purchases can be made online at www.francocenter.org/shows.

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m. Concert is at 7 p.m. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Parking is in the mill lot across the street. Handicap access is on the Lincoln Street Alley side of the building.

