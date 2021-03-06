Bates Winter Arts in Art Walk L-A

From LA Arts

LEWISTON – LA Arts featured the Bates Winter Arts Festival for its virtual Art Walk L-A event last Friday.

The event included streaming art and performances including original artwork by Bates Arts Society members, the Bates College Deansmen performing “A Change in my Life” by Rockapella, an original song by LuisDa Molina-Rueda, magic by Abby Segal, a poem in Hindi by festival coordinator and international student Kush Sharma, the Local Writers Read 2020 Maine Literary Award Finalists Series.

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee are also hosting the 2021 Art Walk Artists online gallery, which can be found at http://bitly.ws/bVgy. Artists and artisans included on that page each have works for sale.

Visual artists and artisans can register free at http://bitly.ws/bVgA and LA Arts will share their work on this web page throughout the season. All art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

The Deansmen were featured performers from the Bates Winter Arts Festival at the LA Arts virtual Art Walk L-A event last Friday. (Photo courtesy of LA Arts)

Virtual Art Walk LA and all LA Arts programs are made possible with the generous support of community partners including Community Arts Champion sponsors Acadia Insurance, Austin Associates, P.A., Bates College, Baxter Brewing Co., Berman & Simmons, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston, Liberty Mutual, the Sun Journal as well as the Davis Family Foundation, Maine Arts Commission, Maine Community Foundation, the Onion Foundation, and the Ladd Foundation.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community.

Learn more at www.laarts.org.