Budget Document Technology chosen as 2023 Elite Dealer 

LEWISTON, ME—ENX Magazine announced that Budget Document Technology is among the 118 companies chosen this year as a 2023 Elite Dealer. This is the fourth time that Budget Document Technology has been chosen among the nation’s top office technology dealerships.

Budget Document Technology has been an independently owned, New England based office technology and equipment dealer since 1989. They provide customized, customer-focused office solutions for businesses and organizations across the country, resulting in workplace efficiency, reduced costs, and reliable service.

“We’re honored to be recognized once again as an Elite Dealer,” said Steve Ouellette, CFO at Budget Document Technology. “While post-pandemic challenges continue, our team has adapted through their ingenuity, resourcefulness, and resilience so that we may prosper. Yet again they have gone above and beyond to provide outstanding service to our clients and business partners. Thank you to the BDT team for this achievement.”

Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on a number of criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy. Those dealers chosen are profiled in the December issue of ENX Magazine.

“It is clear that this year’s cast of Elite Dealers signifies a strong return to prosperity for the office technology reseller community,” said Susan Neimes, publisher and managing editor of ENX Magazine. “Annual revenues are up virtually across the board, and this is a testament to dealers relentlessly proffering managed services and ancillary technologies that go far beyond the multifunction printer.”