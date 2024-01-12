New Executive Director takes the reigns at The Public Theatre

LEWISTON, ME — The Board of Directors of The Public Theatre recently announced that the Theatre’s longtime, beloved Executive/Co-Artistic Director Christopher Schario would be retiring in 2024. In a message sent to the Theatre’s patrons, donors, corporate sponsors and friends, the Board celebrated and thanked Schario for his incredible tenure – 30 years of artistic excellence and commitment to the Lewiston Auburn community. Many celebrations of Schario are to come in 2024. He is currently helping to facilitate the transition to new executive leadership.

Lewiston native Ray Dumont will be stepping into Schario’s shoes as Executive Director, and artistic continuity will be maintained as current Co-Artistic Director Janet Mitchko assumes the role as the sole Artistic Director for the Theatre.

“I am overjoyed to be coming back to my hometown as Executive Director of The Public Theatre. I grew up in Lewiston and was educated in Lewiston Schools. It’s a tremendous privilege to come back and to be able to give back to this wonderful community,” said Dumont who has been working in professional theatre for 30 years. “Christopher has really set a high standard here at the Public, and I know I’ll rely on his valuable experience as we transition into this new leadership model.”

A graduate of Boston University School of Management, Dumont holds degrees in finance and marketing. Throughout his decades in theatre, he has been a performer, educator, director, choreographer, and administrator. He enjoyed more than 20 seasons at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick, including four years as Managing Director. Dumont has worked in theatres all over the country as well as local organizations like The Ogunquit Playhouse, The Huntington Theatre Co., The Children’s Theatre of Maine, Mad Horse Theatre, and the aforementioned Maine State Music Theatre. He is a well-known and well-loved member of Maine’s theatre community and a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association.

In his role as Executive Director of The Public Theatre, Dumont will provide vision and leadership to the Theatre’s small but mighty full-time staff of five, managing finances and fundraising, marketing, audience development, and supporting the artistic vision and standards for excellence.

Outgoing Executive/Artistic Director happily welcomes Ray Dumont in his new role as Executive Director of The Public Theatre. Schario says, “I believe that the new partnership of Janet Mitchko as Artistic Director and Ray Dumont as Executive Director will lead the theatre into a stronger and more sustainable future. Janet’s role as Artistic Director will guarantee that the theatre’s high artistic standards will be maintained and even surpassed. Ray’s years of experience in every area of the business will be a priceless asset as the theatre re-structures for the future.”

Ray Dumont, Executive Director & Janet Mitchko, Artistic Director