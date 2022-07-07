Lewiston Citizen Needed For Transit Committee

LEWISTON, ME (June 30, 2022) – The Lewiston City Council is seeking a resident volunteer to serve as a city representative to the Lewiston & Auburn Transit Committee, the group that oversees the operations of the “Purple Buses”. Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the Boards and Committees page of the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov. Applications are due no later than Thursday, July 14 by 4pm.

The purpose of the Transit Committee is to establish, maintain and implement a short and long range bus transit development program, and to apply for, receive and administer Federal and State grants-in-aid for mass transit on behalf of the Cities of Lewiston and Auburn, and to provide adequate and efficient bus mass transit for the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:00pm.